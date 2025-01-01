Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Roush supercharger installed at dealer. Custom exhaust , this car screams. Very fast and in good condition. </p><p>leather and more. <span style=font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji;>Come find out why we are Ontarios fastest growing commercial van and cube truck dealership! We offer leasing and financing. Buy with confidence! All of our vehicles come fully reconditioned and with a full safety. No extra fees or charges! Hst and licensing only. We welcome your mechanics approval prior to any purchase, as well as offer extended warranties that can be used across Canada. Former daily rental. Motor One Canada proudly serving our customers in Ontario and across Canada. Call for an appointment today! FOR COMMERCIAL PICK UP TRUCKS, CARGO VANS AND CUBE TRUCKS OR ANY OF YOUR VEHICLE NEEDS VISIT US at 792 Broadway St unit B Kincardine.</span></p>

2017 Ford Mustang

42,566 KM

Details Description Features

$42,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford Mustang

2dr Conv GT Premium

Watch This Vehicle
12095671

2017 Ford Mustang

2dr Conv GT Premium

Location

Motor One Canada

792 Broadway St. Unit B, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2G1

888-286-2765

  1. 1736972443
  2. 1736972444
  3. 1736972446
  4. 1736972448
  5. 1736972450
  6. 1736972452
  7. 1736972453
  8. 1736972454
  9. 1736972455
  10. 1736972457
  11. 1736972458
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
42,566KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FATP8FF8H5288356

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 42,566 KM

Vehicle Description

Roush supercharger installed at dealer. Custom exhaust , this car screams. Very fast and in good condition. 

leather and more. Come find out why we are Ontario's fastest growing commercial van and cube truck dealership! We offer leasing and financing. Buy with confidence! All of our vehicles come fully reconditioned and with a full safety. No extra fees or charges! Hst and licensing only. We welcome your mechanics approval prior to any purchase, as well as offer extended warranties that can be used across Canada. Former daily rental. Motor One Canada proudly serving our customers in Ontario and across Canada. Call for an appointment today! FOR COMMERCIAL PICK UP TRUCKS, CARGO VANS AND CUBE TRUCKS OR ANY OF YOUR VEHICLE NEEDS VISIT US at 792 Broadway St unit B Kincardine.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Motor One Canada

Used 2017 Ford Mustang 2dr Conv GT Premium for sale in Kincardine, ON
2017 Ford Mustang 2dr Conv GT Premium 42,566 KM $42,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Pathfinder 4WD 4DR SL for sale in Kincardine, ON
2017 Nissan Pathfinder 4WD 4DR SL 94,768 KM $20,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Escape FWD 4dr SE for sale in Kincardine, ON
2015 Ford Escape FWD 4dr SE 174,444 KM $9,499 + tax & lic

Email Motor One Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motor One Canada

Motor One Canada

792 Broadway St. Unit B, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2G1

Call Dealer

888-286-XXXX

(click to show)

888-286-2765

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$42,999

+ taxes & licensing

Motor One Canada

888-286-2765

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Mustang