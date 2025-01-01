$42,999+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Mustang
2dr Conv GT Premium
Location
Motor One Canada
792 Broadway St. Unit B, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2G1
888-286-2765
Certified
$42,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 42,566 KM
Vehicle Description
Roush supercharger installed at dealer. Custom exhaust , this car screams. Very fast and in good condition.
+ taxes & licensing
