Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

94,768 KM

Details Features

$20,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD 4DR SL

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD 4DR SL

Location

Motor One Canada

792 Broadway St. Unit B, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2G1

888-286-2765

  1. 1730484129
  2. 1730484131
  3. 1730484132
  4. 1730484133
  5. 1730484134
  6. 1730484136
  7. 1730484138
  8. 1730484139
  9. 1730484140
  10. 1730484141
  11. 1730484143
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
94,768KM
Good Condition
VIN 5n1dr2mm2hc607300

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 94,768 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Motor One Canada

Used 2015 Ford Escape FWD 4dr SE for sale in Kincardine, ON
2015 Ford Escape FWD 4dr SE 174,444 KM $9,499 + tax & lic
Used 2015 RAM ProMaster 2500 High Roof 159
2015 RAM ProMaster 2500 High Roof 159" WB 163,289 KM $20,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Transit T-150 148
2023 Ford Transit T-150 148" Low Rf 8670 GVWR RWD 39,981 KM $49,999 + tax & lic

Email Motor One Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motor One Canada

Motor One Canada

792 Broadway St. Unit B, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2G1

Call Dealer

888-286-XXXX

(click to show)

888-286-2765

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Motor One Canada

888-286-2765

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Pathfinder