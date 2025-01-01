Menu
2018 Ford E-450

95,666 KM

$33,999

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford E-450

16 foot cube

12134376

2018 Ford E-450

16 foot cube

Motor One Canada

792 Broadway St. Unit B, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2G1

888-286-2765

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
95,666KM
Good Condition

  Exterior Colour Anthracite
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Commercial Van
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Passengers 2
  Mileage 95,666 KM

Power Windows

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Motor One Canada

Motor One Canada

792 Broadway St. Unit B, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2G1

$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

Motor One Canada

888-286-2765

2018 Ford E-450