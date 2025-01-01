$17,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Ford Transit 250
High roof 148
2018 Ford Transit 250
High roof 148
Location
Motor One Canada
792 Broadway St. Unit B, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2G1
888-286-2765
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
121,999KM
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 121,999 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Motor One Canada
2018 Ford Transit 250 High roof 148 121,999 KM $17,999 + tax & lic
2013 Jeep Wrangler 4WD 4DR SAHARA 120,596 KM $20,999 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Mustang 2dr Conv GT Premium 42,566 KM $42,999 + tax & lic
Email Motor One Canada
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motor One Canada
792 Broadway St. Unit B, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2G1
Call Dealer
888-286-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$17,999
+ taxes & licensing
Motor One Canada
888-286-2765
2018 Ford Transit 250