2019 Chevrolet Colorado
ZR2 North Crawler
Location
Pierson Motors and RV Sales
856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7
519-396-7000
Used
- Listing ID: 8419931
- Stock #: P2165
- VIN: 1GCGTEEN2K1141365
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Mileage 0 MI
Vehicle Description
This Truck Camper is an ALL-IN-ONE!!!! Easy set up and no taking the camper on and off the back.
