2019 RAM ProMaster
136 wb highroof
Motor One Canada
792 Broadway St. Unit B, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2G1
888-286-2765
Used
39,884KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 39,884 KM
Vehicle Description
THis is a real clean van that is insulated and finished in wood, was used for a showroom, not deliveries.ask about our purchase options.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
