<p>THis is a real clean van that is insulated and finished in wood, was used for a showroom, not deliveries.ask about our purchase options.</p>

2019 RAM ProMaster

39,884 KM

Details

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM ProMaster

136 wb highroof

12482788

2019 RAM ProMaster

136 wb highroof

Motor One Canada

792 Broadway St. Unit B, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2G1

888-286-2765

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
39,884KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 39,884 KM

Vehicle Description

THis is a real clean van that is insulated and finished in wood, was used for a showroom, not deliveries.ask about our purchase options.

Motor One Canada

Motor One Canada

792 Broadway St. Unit B, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2G1

888-286-XXXX

888-286-2765

