2019 ROCKWOOD EXTREME SPORTS PACKAGE 2280BHESP

this unit is a rare fine , unit like new inside and out , Toilet never used , shower area inside unit.Furnace. comes with factory BBQ , lots of living area . Power top is great. lots of room for coolers on front . bike racks on the top with locks. You would not know this unit is used . Comes with heated mattresses . Very easy to set up and take down . Nice and light trailer only weighs 2559lbs , On/off road tires. Nice size dinner table inside. Awning . This is 2280BHESP is top of the line.
Specifications and Features:
