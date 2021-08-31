2019 ROCKWOOD EXTREME SPORTS PACKAGE 2280BHESP

$18,995 + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8013711

8013711 Stock #: P1927A

Vehicle Details Stock # P1927A

Mileage 0 MI

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.