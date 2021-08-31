Menu
2019 ROCKWOOD EXTREME SPORTS PACKAGE 2280BHESP

0 MI

Details Description

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

519-396-7000

2019 ROCKWOOD EXTREME SPORTS PACKAGE 2280BHESP

2019 ROCKWOOD EXTREME SPORTS PACKAGE 2280BHESP

2019 ROCKWOOD EXTREME SPORTS PACKAGE 2280BHESP

Location

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7

519-396-7000

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 8013711
  Stock #: P1927A

Vehicle Details

  Stock # P1927A
  Mileage 0 MI

Vehicle Description

this unit is a rare fine , unit like new inside and out , Toilet never used , shower area inside unit.Furnace.  comes with factory BBQ , lots of living area . Power top is great. lots of room for coolers on front . bike racks on the top with locks. You would not know this unit is used . Comes with heated mattresses . Very easy to set up and take down . Nice and light trailer only weighs 2559lbs , On/off road tires. Nice size dinner table inside. Awning . This is 2280BHESP is top of the line. 



 



Specifications and Features:



  • Length (ft): 23'10"
  • Dry Weight (lbs): 2559
  • Payload Capacity (lbs): 1279
  • Hitch Weight (lbs): 338
  • Number Of Fresh Water Holding Tanks: 1
  • Total Fresh Water Tank Capacity (gal): 26
  • Number Of Propane Tanks: 2
  • Total Propane Tank Capacity (gal): 9.4
  • Body Material: Steel
  • Sidewall Construction: Tent Fabric
  • Number of Awnings: 1
  • Awning Length (ft): 11
  • Power Retractable Awning: No
  • Number Of Oven Burners: 3
  • Max Sleeping Count: 8
  • Number Of Queen Size Beds: 1
  • Number Of King Size Beds: 1
  • Number Of Convertible / Sofa Beds: 2
  • Water Heater Tank Capacity (g): 6
  • Water Heater Pump Power Mode: Propane
  • Water Heater Tank Bypass: Yes

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

