$48,888+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST
Location
Motor One Canada
792 Broadway St. Unit B, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2G1
888-286-2765
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$48,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
47,111KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCUYEED1LZ344410
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 47,111 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Motor One Canada
792 Broadway St. Unit B, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2G1
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500