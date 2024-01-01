Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

47,111 KM

Details Features

$48,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST

Location

Motor One Canada

792 Broadway St. Unit B, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2G1

888-286-2765

  1. 1730505486
  2. 1730505487
  3. 1730505488
  4. 1730505489
  5. 1730505491
  6. 1730505492
  7. 1730505493
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$48,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
47,111KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCUYEED1LZ344410

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,111 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Motor One Canada

Used 2017 Nissan Pathfinder 4WD 4DR SL for sale in Kincardine, ON
2017 Nissan Pathfinder 4WD 4DR SL 94,768 KM $20,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Escape FWD 4dr SE for sale in Kincardine, ON
2015 Ford Escape FWD 4dr SE 174,444 KM $9,499 + tax & lic
Used 2015 RAM ProMaster 2500 High Roof 159
2015 RAM ProMaster 2500 High Roof 159" WB 163,289 KM $20,999 + tax & lic

Email Motor One Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motor One Canada

Motor One Canada

792 Broadway St. Unit B, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2G1

Call Dealer

888-286-XXXX

(click to show)

888-286-2765

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$48,888

+ taxes & licensing

Motor One Canada

888-286-2765

Contact Seller
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500