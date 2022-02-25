Menu
2021 CONQUEST SUPER LITE 199DD

0 MI

Details Description

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

519-396-7000

2021 CONQUEST SUPER LITE 199DD

2021 CONQUEST SUPER LITE 199DD

2021 CONQUEST SUPER LITE 199DD

Location

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7

519-396-7000

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 8276280
  Stock #: P1946A

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Travel Trailer
  • Mileage 0 MI

Vehicle Description

Specifications and Features:



  • Length (ft): 20'11"
  • Width (ft): 8'0"
  • Height (ft): 10'0"
  • Interior Height (ft): 6'8"
  • Dry Weight (lbs): 3100
  • Payload Capacity (lbs): 760
  • Hitch Weight (lbs): 340
  • Number Of Fresh Water Holding Tanks: 1
  • Total Fresh Water Tank Capacity (gal): 30
  • Number Of Gray Water Holding Tanks: 1
  • Total Gray Water Tank Capacity (gal): 36
  • Number Of Black Water Holding Tanks: 1
  • Total Black Water Tank Capacity (gal): 36
  • Number Of Propane Tanks: 1
  • Total Propane Tank Capacity (gal): 4.7
  • Body Material: Wood
  • Sidewall Construction: Aluminum
  • Number of Awnings: 1
  • Power Retractable Awning: Yes
  • Number Of Oven Burners: 2
  • Max Sleeping Count: 6
  • Number Of Bunk Beds: 2
  • Number Of Queen Size Beds: 1
  • Number Of Convertible / Sofa Beds: 1
  • Air Conditioning (BTUs): 13500
  • Heater (BTUs): 16000
  • Water Heater Tank Capacity (g): 6
  • Water Heater Pump Power Mode: Propane
  • Water Heater Tank Bypass: Yes

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7

