2021 SPORTSMEN LE TOY HAULER 270THLE

0 MI

Details Description

$42,995

+ tax & licensing
$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

519-396-7000

Location

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7

519-396-7000

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 8226654
  • Stock #: P2040A

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Toy Hauler
  • Mileage 0 MI

Vehicle Description

Specifications and Features:



  • Length (ft): 30'10"
  • Width (ft): 8'0"
  • Height (ft): 10'8"
  • Interior Height (ft): 6'6"
  • Dry Weight (lbs): 5470
  • Payload Capacity (lbs): 3330
  • Hitch Weight (lbs): 1030
  • Number Of Fresh Water Holding Tanks: 1
  • Total Fresh Water Tank Capacity (gal): 45
  • Number Of Gray Water Holding Tanks: 1
  • Total Gray Water Tank Capacity (gal): 32
  • Number Of Black Water Holding Tanks: 1
  • Total Black Water Tank Capacity (gal): 32
  • Number Of Propane Tanks: 2
  • Total Propane Tank Capacity (gal): 9.4
  • Body Material: Wood
  • Sidewall Construction: Sheet Metal
  • Number of Awnings: 1
  • Awning Length (ft): 20
  • Power Retractable Awning: Yes
  • Number Of Oven Burners: 3
  • Max Sleeping Count: 4
  • Number Of King Size Beds: 1
  • Number Of Convertible / Sofa Beds: 1
  • Air Conditioning (BTUs): 13500
  • Heater (BTUs): 25000
  • Water Heater Tank Capacity (g): 6
  • Water Heater Pump Power Mode: Electrical / Propane
  • Water Heater Tank Bypass: Yes

