Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 TRACER 27BHS

0 MI

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

519-396-7000

Contact Seller
2021 TRACER 27BHS

2021 TRACER 27BHS

Watch This Vehicle

2021 TRACER 27BHS

Location

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7

519-396-7000

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8190342
  • Stock #: P1932A

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Travel Trailer
  • Mileage 0 MI

Vehicle Description

Specifications and Features:



  • Length (ft): 31'5"
  • Width (ft): 8'0"
  • Height (ft): 10'7"
  • Dry Weight (lbs): 5888
  • Payload Capacity (lbs): 1714
  • Hitch Weight (lbs): 602
  • Number Of Fresh Water Holding Tanks: 1
  • Total Fresh Water Tank Capacity (gal): 42
  • Number Of Gray Water Holding Tanks: 1
  • Total Gray Water Tank Capacity (gal): 68
  • Number Of Black Water Holding Tanks: 1
  • Total Black Water Tank Capacity (gal): 34
  • Number Of Propane Tanks: 2
  • Total Propane Tank Capacity (gal): 9.4
  • Body Material: Aluminum
  • Sidewall Construction: Fiberglass
  • Number of Slideouts: 1
  • Power Retractable Slideout: Yes
  • Number of Awnings: 1
  • Awning Length (ft): 19
  • Power Retractable Awning: Yes
  • Number Of Oven Burners: 3
  • Max Sleeping Count: 10
  • Number Of Double Beds: 2
  • Number Of Queen Size Beds: 1
  • Number Of Convertible / Sofa Beds: 2
  • Air Conditioning (BTUs): 14500
  • Heater (BTUs): 30000
  • Water Heater Tank Capacity (g): 6
  • Water Heater Pump Power Mode: Electrical / Propane
  • Water Heater Tank Bypass: Yes

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Pierson Motors and RV Sales

2021 TRACER 27BHS
 0 MI
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 SPORTSMEN LE 19...
 0 MI
$28,995 + tax & lic
2022 PR V Nose 6X12 ...
 0 MI
$10,995 + tax & lic

Email Pierson Motors and RV Sales

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7

Call Dealer

519-396-XXXX

(click to show)

519-396-7000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory