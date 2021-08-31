2022 B V Nose 7.5x20 7' TANDEM AXLE IN STOCK

+ taxes & licensing
856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7
7.5X20 TANDEM AXLES
FRONT RAMP WITH 1500LB MAX CAPACITY
REAR RAMP WITH 2000LB MAX CAPACITY
GRAB HANDLES ON BOTH SIDES OF FRONT AND REAR RAMPS
L BRACKET SIDE MOUNT RAMP DOORS WITH 12" EXTENSIONS
DRIVER'S SIDE MAN DOOR
2- 14X14" FUEL DOORS
3500LB SPRING AXLES WITH BRAKE ON 1
ELECTRIC BRAKES
UPGRADE WHEELS WITH RADIAL TIRES
FLOOD LIGHT OVER FRONT RAMP
FLOOD LIGHT OVER REAR RAMP
RECESSED D-RINGS WITH 5000LB CAPACITY
HELMET CABINET
HALF MOON VENTS
