2022 B V Nose 7.5x20 7' TANDEM AXLE IN STOCK

0 MI

Details Description

$21,145

+ tax & licensing
$21,145

+ taxes & licensing

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

519-396-7000

Location

856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7

Used
  • Listing ID: 8045506
  • Stock #: P2058

Vehicle Details

  • Stock # P2058
  • Mileage 0 MI

Vehicle Description

7.5X20 TANDEM AXLES



FRONT RAMP WITH 1500LB MAX CAPACITY



REAR RAMP WITH 2000LB MAX CAPACITY



GRAB HANDLES ON BOTH SIDES OF FRONT AND REAR RAMPS



L BRACKET SIDE MOUNT RAMP DOORS WITH 12" EXTENSIONS



DRIVER'S SIDE MAN DOOR



2- 14X14" FUEL DOORS



3500LB SPRING AXLES WITH BRAKE ON 1



ELECTRIC BRAKES



UPGRADE WHEELS WITH RADIAL TIRES



FLOOD LIGHT OVER FRONT RAMP



FLOOD LIGHT OVER REAR RAMP



RECESSED D-RINGS WITH 5000LB CAPACITY



HELMET CABINET 



HALF MOON VENTS



 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

