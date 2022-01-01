Menu
2022 B V Nose 7X14 TANDEM AXLE IN STOCK

0 MI

$15,495

+ tax & licensing
$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

519-396-7000

2022 B V Nose 7X14 TANDEM AXLE IN STOCK

2022 B V Nose 7X14 TANDEM AXLE IN STOCK

2022 B V Nose 7X14 TANDEM AXLE IN STOCK

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7

519-396-7000

$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 8100667
  Stock #: P2074

  Stock # P2074
  Mileage 0 MI

2022 BECKNER 7X14 Tandem axle V-nose



7' interior height



LED lighting all the way around



Interior light on wall switch



16"o.c main frame



16"o.c roof



16"o.c walls



3/4" std exterior fir floor



3/8" select fir wall board



32" curb side door



Rear ramp with 2000lb max capacity



Charcoal exterior



3500lb spring axles with brake on 1



Upgraded 15" wheels with radial tires



3 yr manufacturer's warranty

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7

