2022 B V Nose 7X14 TANDEM AXLE IN STOCK

2022 BECKNER 7X14 Tandem axle V-nose
7' interior height
LED lighting all the way around
Interior light on wall switch
16"o.c main frame
16"o.c roof
16"o.c walls
3/4" std exterior fir floor
3/8" select fir wall board
32" curb side door
Rear ramp with 2000lb max capacity
Charcoal exterior
3500lb spring axles with brake on 1
Upgraded 15" wheels with radial tires
3 yr manufacturer's warranty
