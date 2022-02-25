Menu
2022 B V Nose 7X14 TANDEM AXLE IN STOCK

0 MI

Details

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

519-396-7000

2022 B V Nose 7X14 TANDEM AXLE IN STOCK

2022 B V Nose 7X14 TANDEM AXLE IN STOCK

2022 B V Nose 7X14 TANDEM AXLE IN STOCK

Location

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7

519-396-7000

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 8344569
  Stock #: P2128

Vehicle Details

  Stock # P2128
  Mileage 0 MI

Vehicle Description

ONTARIO'S LEADING ALUMINUM CARGO/ENCLOSED TRAILER DEALER!



Get into the action and take your toys to paradise in an all aluminum V-nose enclosed cargo trailer! On the beautiful Bluewater shores of Lake Huron in downtown Kincardine, Ontario, is where you’ll find us.



We have a great selection of both single and tandem axle units. If you need just a rear ramp, we have it! If you need both front AND rear ramps, we have those too! Looking for a Beckner & Sons, Weberlane, Tow Tek or PR? We stock them all!



If you can’t find what you’re looking for, give us a call and we’ll do our best to get you the unit you need!



 



2022 BECKNER 7X14 Tandem axle V-nose



7' interior height



LED lighting all the way around



Interior light on wall switch



16"o.c main frame



16"o.c roof



16"o.c walls



3/4" std exterior fir floor



3/8" select fir wall board



32" curb side door



Rear ramp with 2000lb max capacity



3500lb spring axles with brake on 1



Upgraded 15" wheels with radial tires



3 yr manufacturer's warranty

Email Pierson Motors and RV Sales

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7

519-396-XXXX

(click to show)

519-396-7000

