2022 B V Nose 7x18 7' Interior Height IN STOCK

0 MI

$17,269

+ tax & licensing
$17,269

+ taxes & licensing

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

519-396-7000

856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7

$17,269

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 7849182
  Stock #: P1B

Vehicle Description

2022 Beckner 7x18 Enclosed V-Nose Cargo Trailer



7" Interior Height



Rear Ramp/ 4500lbs Max Capacity



Curb-side RV Door



3500lbs Torsion axles with Electric Brakes



Upgraded Aluminum wheels with Radial Tires205/75R15



12" Tongue Extention



LED Interior Lights



2 Tone Pewter and Charcoal



5000lbs Max Capacity D-Rings



12" Ramp Extention



Half Moon Vents



3 Yr Warranty



 



 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

