2022 B V Nose 7x22 TANDEM AXLE Black IN STOCK
Location
Pierson Motors and RV Sales
856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7
519-396-7000
Vehicle Details
- Stock # P2164
- Mileage 0 MI
Vehicle Description
ONTARIO'S LEADING ALUMINUM CARGO/ENCLOSED TRAILER DEALER!
Get into the action and take your toys to paradise in an all aluminum V-nose enclosed cargo trailer! On the beautiful Bluewater shores of Lake Huron in downtown Kincardine, Ontario, is where you’ll find us.
We have a great selection of both single and tandem axle units. If you need just a rear ramp, we have it! If you need both front AND rear ramps, we have those too! Looking for a Beckner & Sons, Weberlane, Tow Tek or Paradise Recreation? We stock them all!
If you can’t find what you’re looking for, give us a call and we’ll do our best to get you the unit you need!
2022 Beckner 7x22' V-Nose
Tandem 3500lb Axles
7' Interior
16" main frame, roof and walls
3/4" Std. Exterior fir floor
3/8" Select fir wall board
15" radial tires on Aluminum rims
32" curb side door
Rear ramp with 2000lb max capacity
3500lb axles with brake on 1
Electric brakes with breakaway
6 D-rings with 5000lb max capacity per
Black in colour
