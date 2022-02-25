Menu
2022 B V Nose 7x22 TANDEM AXLE Pewter IN STOCK

0 MI

Details

$19,278

+ tax & licensing
$19,278

+ taxes & licensing

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

519-396-7000

Location

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7

519-396-7000

$19,278

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 8410377
  Stock #: P2163

Vehicle Details

  Stock # P2163
  Mileage 0 MI

Vehicle Description

ONTARIO'S LEADING ALUMINUM CARGO/ENCLOSED TRAILER DEALER!



Get into the action and take your toys to paradise in an all aluminum V-nose enclosed cargo trailer! On the beautiful Bluewater shores of Lake Huron in downtown Kincardine, Ontario, is where you’ll find us.



We have a great selection of both single and tandem axle units. If you need just a rear ramp, we have it! If you need both front AND rear ramps, we have those too! Looking for a Beckner & Sons, Weberlane, Tow Tek or Paradise Recreation? We stock them all!



If you can’t find what you’re looking for, give us a call and we’ll do our best to get you the unit you need!



2022 Beckner 7x22' V-Nose



Tandem 3500lb Axles



7' Interior



16" main frame, roof and walls



3/4" Std. Exterior fir floor



3/8" Select fir wall board



15" radial tires on Aluminum rims



32" curb side door



Rear ramp with 2000lb max capacity



3500lb axles with brake on 1



Electric brakes with breakaway 



6 D-rings with 5000lb max capacity per



Pewter in colour

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7

