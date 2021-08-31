2022 B V Nose 8.5x18 7' Interior Height IN STOCK

+ taxes & licensing
519-396-7000
856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7
519-396-7000
+ taxes & licensing
2022 Beckner 7x18 Enclosed V-Nose Cargo Trailer
7' Interior Height
Extended 5' V-Nose with Front Ramp/1500lbs Max Capacity
Rear Ramp/4500lbs Capacity
RV Style Passenger side Man Door
5200lb Spring Axles with Brakes on Both
Electric Brakes with Break away
12" Sealed Strip on Wall Switch
14x14" fuel door on Driver's Side
Half Moon Vents
5000lbs Recessed D-Rings
Black Aluminum Cladding
3 Yr Warranty
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7