2022 B V Nose 8.5x18 7' Interior Height IN STOCK

0 MI

$21,386

+ tax & licensing
$21,386

+ taxes & licensing

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

519-396-7000

2022 B V Nose 8.5x18 7' Interior Height IN STOCK

2022 B V Nose 8.5x18 7' Interior Height IN STOCK

2022 B V Nose 8.5x18 7' Interior Height IN STOCK

Location

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7

519-396-7000

$21,386

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 7849185
  Stock #: P18

Vehicle Details

  Stock # P18
  Mileage 0 MI

Vehicle Description

2022 Beckner 7x18 Enclosed V-Nose Cargo Trailer



7' Interior Height



Extended 5' V-Nose with Front Ramp/1500lbs Max Capacity



Rear Ramp/4500lbs Capacity



RV Style Passenger side Man Door



5200lb Spring Axles with Brakes on Both



Electric Brakes with Break away



12" Sealed Strip on Wall Switch



14x14" fuel door on Driver's Side



Half Moon Vents



5000lbs Recessed D-Rings



Black Aluminum Cladding



3 Yr Warranty

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7

