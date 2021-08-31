Menu
2022 CHEROKEE 274RK

0 MI

Details Description

$46,995

+ tax & licensing
856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7

Used
  • Listing ID: 7689154
  • Stock #: P1942

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Travel Trailer
  • Mileage 0 MI

Vehicle Description

The middle entry of the 274RK opens up into a living room with panoramic windows on both sides of the unit! Two recliners, super slide sofa and booth dinette with huge storage drawers compliment the living room as it transitions to the rear kitchen. The two door entry into the side isle bath is provides entry from the hallway and the private master queen suite. Step outside and enjoy the Cherokee camp kitchen, outside entertainment speakers, and TV bracket under our blue LED lit power awning.

856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7

