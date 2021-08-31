Menu
2022 CHEROKEE 294GEBG

0 MI

Details Description

$49,995

+ tax & licensing
$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

519-396-7000

2022 CHEROKEE 294GEBG

2022 CHEROKEE 294GEBG

IN STOCK

2022 CHEROKEE 294GEBG

IN STOCK

Location

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7

519-396-7000

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 7839093
  • Stock #: P1993

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Travel Trailer
  • Mileage 0 MI

Vehicle Description

This innovative model lets the customer escape the ordinary with this 3 bedroom model. What separates the 294GEBG from the rest is the rear sleeping areas where a full queen loft bed is featured along with a private bunk area off to the side. This separation created privacy and allows for Cherokee’s Full Bar and Grill featuring an exclusive side-by-side refrigerator and freezer, ice maker, pull-out cooktop, sink and large storage areas.

Email Pierson Motors and RV Sales

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7

