2022 CHEROKEE 294GEBG

+ taxes & licensing
519-396-7000
856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7
519-396-7000
+ taxes & licensing
This innovative model lets the customer escape the ordinary with this 3 bedroom model. What separates the 294GEBG from the rest is the rear sleeping areas where a full queen loft bed is featured along with a private bunk area off to the side. This separation created privacy and allows for Cherokee’s Full Bar and Grill featuring an exclusive side-by-side refrigerator and freezer, ice maker, pull-out cooktop, sink and large storage areas.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7