2022 Cherokee Grey Wolf 20RDSE

0 MI

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

519-396-7000

Location

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7

519-396-7000

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 8255338
  • Stock #: P2105

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Travel Trailer
  • Mileage 0 MI

Vehicle Description

Specifications and Features:



  • Length (ft): 25'2"
  • Width (ft): 8'0"
  • Height (ft): 10'6"
  • Dry Weight (lbs): 4053
  • Payload Capacity (lbs): 3397
  • Hitch Weight (lbs): 450
  • Number Of Fresh Water Holding Tanks: 1
  • Total Fresh Water Tank Capacity (gal): 40
  • Number Of Gray Water Holding Tanks: 1
  • Total Gray Water Tank Capacity (gal): 38
  • Number Of Black Water Holding Tanks: 1
  • Total Black Water Tank Capacity (gal): 28
  • Number Of Propane Tanks: 2
  • Total Propane Tank Capacity (gal): 9.4
  • Body Material: Wood
  • Sidewall Construction: Aluminum
  • Number of Awnings: 1
  • Awning Length (ft): 15
  • Power Retractable Awning: Yes
  • Number Of Oven Burners: 3
  • Max Sleeping Count: 4
  • Number Of Queen Size Beds: 1
  • Number Of Convertible / Sofa Beds: 1
  • Air Conditioning (BTUs): 15000
  • Water Heater Tank Capacity (g): 6
  • Water Heater Pump Power Mode: Electrical / Propane
  • Water Heater Tank Bypass: Yes

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7

