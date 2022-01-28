Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Cherokee Grey Wolf 26DBH

0 MI

Details Description

$45,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

519-396-7000

Contact Seller
2022 Cherokee Grey Wolf 26DBH

2022 Cherokee Grey Wolf 26DBH

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Cherokee Grey Wolf 26DBH

Location

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7

519-396-7000

  1. 8245089
  2. 8245089
  3. 8245089
  4. 8245089
  5. 8245089
  6. 8245089
  7. 8245089
  8. 8245089
  9. 8245089
  10. 8245089
  11. 8245089
  12. 8245089
  13. 8245089
  14. 8245089
  15. 8245089
  16. 8245089
  17. 8245089
  18. 8245089
  19. 8245089
  20. 8245089
  21. 8245089
  22. 8245089
  23. 8245089
  24. 8245089
  25. 8245089
  26. 8245089
  27. 8245089
Contact Seller

$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8245089
  • Stock #: P1976

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Travel Trailer
  • Mileage 0 MI

Vehicle Description

Specifications and Features:



  • Length (ft): 31'7"
  • Width (ft): 8'0"
  • Height (ft): 10'6"
  • Dry Weight (lbs): 5795
  • Payload Capacity (lbs): 1930
  • Hitch Weight (lbs): 725
  • Number Of Fresh Water Holding Tanks: 1
  • Total Fresh Water Tank Capacity (gal): 40
  • Number Of Gray Water Holding Tanks: 1
  • Total Gray Water Tank Capacity (gal): 38
  • Number Of Black Water Holding Tanks: 1
  • Total Black Water Tank Capacity (gal): 28
  • Number Of Propane Tanks: 2
  • Total Propane Tank Capacity (gal): 9.4
  • Body Material: Wood
  • Sidewall Construction: Aluminum
  • Number of Slideouts: 1
  • Power Retractable Slideout: Yes
  • Number of Awnings: 1
  • Awning Length (ft): 15
  • Power Retractable Awning: Yes
  • Number Of Oven Burners: 3
  • Max Sleeping Count: 10
  • Number Of Double Beds: 2
  • Number Of Queen Size Beds: 1
  • Number Of Convertible / Sofa Beds: 2
  • Air Conditioning (BTUs): 15000
  • Water Heater Tank Capacity (g): 6
  • Water Heater Pump Power Mode: Electrical / Propane
  • Water Heater Tank Bypass: Yes

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Pierson Motors and RV Sales

2022 CHEROKEE WOLF P...
 0 MI
$34,995 + tax & lic
2022 CHEROKEE WOLF P...
 0 MI
$34,995 + tax & lic
2022 FOUR WINDS 28Z
 0 MI
$144,790 + tax & lic

Email Pierson Motors and RV Sales

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7

Call Dealer

519-396-XXXX

(click to show)

519-396-7000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory