Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 CHEROKEE WOLF PUP 18RJB

0 MI

Details Description

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

519-396-7000

Contact Seller
2022 CHEROKEE WOLF PUP 18RJB

2022 CHEROKEE WOLF PUP 18RJB

Watch This Vehicle

2022 CHEROKEE WOLF PUP 18RJB

Location

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7

519-396-7000

  1. 8240337
  2. 8240337
  3. 8240337
  4. 8240337
  5. 8240337
  6. 8240337
  7. 8240337
  8. 8240337
  9. 8240337
  10. 8240337
  11. 8240337
  12. 8240337
  13. 8240337
  14. 8240337
  15. 8240337
  16. 8240337
  17. 8240337
  18. 8240337
  19. 8240337
  20. 8240337
  21. 8240337
  22. 8240337
  23. 8240337
  24. 8240337
Contact Seller

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8240337
  • Stock #: P2099

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Toy Hauler
  • Mileage 0 MI

Vehicle Description

Specifications and Features:



  • Length (ft): 22'7"
  • Width (ft): 7'1"
  • Height (ft): 10'6"
  • Dry Weight (lbs): 3435
  • Payload Capacity (lbs): 1564
  • Hitch Weight (lbs): 426
  • Number Of Fresh Water Holding Tanks: 1
  • Total Fresh Water Tank Capacity (gal): 26
  • Number Of Gray Water Holding Tanks: 1
  • Total Gray Water Tank Capacity (gal): 23
  • Number Of Black Water Holding Tanks: 1
  • Total Black Water Tank Capacity (gal): 23
  • Number Of Propane Tanks: 1
  • Total Propane Tank Capacity (gal): 4.7
  • Body Material: Wood
  • Sidewall Construction: Aluminum
  • Number of Awnings: 1
  • Awning Length (ft): 12
  • Power Retractable Awning: Yes
  • Number Of Oven Burners: 2
  • Max Sleeping Count: 3
  • Number Of Queen Size Beds: 1
  • Number Of Convertible / Sofa Beds: 1
  • Air Conditioning (BTUs): 13500
  • Heater (BTUs): 20000
  • Water Heater Tank Capacity (g): 6
  • Water Heater Pump Power Mode: Electrical / Propane
  • Water Heater Tank Bypass: Yes

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Pierson Motors and RV Sales

2022 Enclosed V-Nose...
 12 MI
$23,844.34 + tax & lic
2022 Forest River Gr...
 0 MI
$43,995 + tax & lic
2013 Subaru Impreza ...
 163,256 MI
$12,995 + tax & lic

Email Pierson Motors and RV Sales

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7

Call Dealer

519-396-XXXX

(click to show)

519-396-7000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory