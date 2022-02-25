Menu
2022 ESCAPE E17 HATCH OFF GRID/OFF ROAD IN STOCK

0 MI

Details Description

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

519-396-7000

2022 ESCAPE E17 HATCH OFF GRID/OFF ROAD IN STOCK

2022 ESCAPE E17 HATCH OFF GRID/OFF ROAD IN STOCK

2022 ESCAPE E17 HATCH OFF GRID/OFF ROAD IN STOCK

Location

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7

519-396-7000

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 8329905
  Stock #: P2125

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Toy Hauler
  • Mileage 0 MI

Vehicle Description

Specifications and Features:



  • Length (ft): 22'0"
  • Width (ft): 7'6"
  • Height (ft): 9'4"
  • Interior Height (ft): 6'6"
  • Dry Weight (lbs): 3260
  • Payload Capacity (lbs): 740
  • Hitch Weight (lbs): 520
  • Number Of Fresh Water Holding Tanks: 1
  • Total Fresh Water Tank Capacity (gal): 20
  • Number Of Gray Water Holding Tanks: 1
  • Total Gray Water Tank Capacity (gal): 30
  • Number Of Black Water Holding Tanks: 1
  • Total Black Water Tank Capacity (gal): 30
  • Number Of Propane Tanks: 1
  • Total Propane Tank Capacity (gal): 4.7
  • Body Material: Aluminum
  • Sidewall Construction: Fiberglass
  • Number of Awnings: 1
  • Awning Length (ft): 14
  • Power Retractable Awning: Yes
  • Number Of Oven Burners: 2
  • Max Sleeping Count: 4
  • Number Of Queen Size Beds: 1
  • Number Of Convertible / Sofa Beds: 1
  • Air Conditioning (BTUs): 13500
  • Heater (BTUs): 20000
  • Water Heater Tank Capacity (g): 6
  • Water Heater Pump Power Mode: Propane

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7

