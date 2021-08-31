2022 ESCAPE E211RB

+ taxes & licensing
856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7
2021 K-Z ESCAPE E211RB
Brand new this year, super light nice size travel trailer is ready for you to come pick it up!!! This comes with the new one way window on the front of the trailer, double axle making that tough time backing up way easier!!
UVW (Unloaded Vehicle Weight)*3,800
Dry Hitch Weight* 450
Dry Axle Weight*3,370
CCC (Cargo Carrying Capacity)1,200
GVWR 5,000
Interior Height 78"
Exterior Height (without A/C)Unless Noted **118"**
Exterior Width 90"
Exterior Length ***25' 2"
Refrigerator (Cubic Feet) 7
Water Heater Cap. (Gal. LP w/DSI) 6
Fresh Water Cap. (Gal.) 20
Waste Water Cap. (Gal.) 32
Gray Water Cap. (Gal.) 32
LP Gas Cap. (Lbs.) 20
Furnace BTUs (1,000s) 20
Tire Size 14"
Awning 14'
