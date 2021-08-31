Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 ESCAPE E211RB

0 MI

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

519-396-7000

Contact Seller
2022 ESCAPE E211RB

2022 ESCAPE E211RB

Watch This Vehicle

2022 ESCAPE E211RB

Location

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7

519-396-7000

  1. 7673167
  2. 7673167
  3. 7673167
  4. 7673167
  5. 7673167
  6. 7673167
  7. 7673167
  8. 7673167
  9. 7673167
  10. 7673167
  11. 7673167
  12. 7673167
  13. 7673167
  14. 7673167
  15. 7673167
  16. 7673167
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7673167
  • Stock #: P1553
  • VIN: 4EZTA212XM4100481

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Travel Trailer
  • Mileage 0 MI

Vehicle Description

2021 K-Z ESCAPE E211RB 



Brand new this year, super light nice size travel trailer is ready for you to come pick it up!!!  This comes with the new one way window on the front of the trailer,  double axle making that tough time backing up way easier!! 



UVW (Unloaded Vehicle Weight)*3,800



Dry Hitch Weight* 450



Dry Axle Weight*3,370



CCC (Cargo Carrying Capacity)1,200



GVWR 5,000



Interior Height 78"



Exterior Height (without A/C)Unless Noted **118"**



Exterior Width 90"



Exterior Length ***25' 2"



Refrigerator (Cubic Feet) 7



Water Heater Cap. (Gal. LP w/DSI) 6



Fresh Water Cap. (Gal.) 20



Waste Water Cap. (Gal.) 32



Gray Water Cap. (Gal.) 32



LP Gas Cap. (Lbs.) 20



Furnace BTUs (1,000s) 20



Tire Size 14"



Awning 14'

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Pierson Motors and RV Sales

2021 CHEROKEE DESTIN...
 0 MI
$75,995 + tax & lic
2022 CHEROKEE WOLF P...
 0 MI
$31,995 + tax & lic
2022 Cherokee Grey W...
 0 MI
$44,995 + tax & lic

Email Pierson Motors and RV Sales

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7

Call Dealer

519-396-XXXX

(click to show)

519-396-7000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory