2022 Forest River Grey Wolf

+ taxes & licensing
519-396-7000
856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7
519-396-7000
+ taxes & licensing
This light weight couples camper is something special! A well designed open floor plan makes this unit feel spacious even with a small footprint. The extra-large U-shaped dinette and huge rear window makes this unit stand out from its peers. Add in modern kitchen appliances, full sized bathroom, walk around queen bed, and ample storage space to give you a dynamic and space saving RV.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7