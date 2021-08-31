Menu
2022 Forest River Grey Wolf

0 MI

Details Description

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

519-396-7000

2022 Forest River Grey Wolf

2022 Forest River Grey Wolf

20RDSE

2022 Forest River Grey Wolf

20RDSE

Location

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7

519-396-7000

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 7668355
  • Stock #: P1939

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Travel Trailer
  • Mileage 0 MI

Vehicle Description

This light weight couples camper is something special! A well designed open floor plan makes this unit feel spacious even with a small footprint. The extra-large U-shaped dinette and huge rear window makes this unit stand out from its peers. Add in modern kitchen appliances, full sized bathroom, walk around queen bed, and ample storage space to give you a dynamic and space saving RV.

