Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Forest River Grey Wolf

0 MI

Details Description

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

519-396-7000

Contact Seller
2022 Forest River Grey Wolf

2022 Forest River Grey Wolf

19SM

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Forest River Grey Wolf

19SM

Location

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7

519-396-7000

  1. 7679578
  2. 7679578
  3. 7679578
  4. 7679578
  5. 7679578
  6. 7679578
  7. 7679578
  8. 7679578
  9. 7679578
  10. 7679578
  11. 7679578
  12. 7679578
  13. 7679578
  14. 7679578
  15. 7679578
  16. 7679578
  17. 7679578
  18. 7679578
  19. 7679578
  20. 7679578
  21. 7679578
  22. 7679578
  23. 7679578
  24. 7679578
  25. 7679578
  26. 7679578
Contact Seller

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7679578
  • Stock #: P1941

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Travel Trailer
  • Mileage 0 MI

Vehicle Description

Hitch Weight:



522 lb.



GVWR:



7,522 lb.



UVW



4,846 lb.



CCC



2,676 lb.



Exterior Length:



24' 5"



Exterior Height:



10' 6"



Exterior Width:



96"



Fresh Water:



40.00 gal.



Gray Water:



38.00 gal.



Black Water:



38.00 gal.



Awning Size:



15'

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Pierson Motors and RV Sales

2022 Forest River Gr...
 0 MI
$36,995 + tax & lic
2022 ESCAPE E211RB
 0 MI
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 Utility Steel 7...
 0 MI
$5,295 + tax & lic

Email Pierson Motors and RV Sales

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7

Call Dealer

519-396-XXXX

(click to show)

519-396-7000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory