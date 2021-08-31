2022 Forest River Grey Wolf

+ taxes & licensing
519-396-7000
856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7
519-396-7000
+ taxes & licensing
Hitch Weight:
522 lb.
GVWR:
7,522 lb.
UVW
4,846 lb.
CCC
2,676 lb.
Exterior Length:
24' 5"
Exterior Height:
10' 6"
Exterior Width:
96"
Fresh Water:
40.00 gal.
Gray Water:
38.00 gal.
Black Water:
38.00 gal.
Awning Size:
15'
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7