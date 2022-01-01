Menu
2022 Forest River Grey Wolf

0 MI

Details

$38,995

+ tax & licensing
$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

519-396-7000

2022 Forest River Grey Wolf

2022 Forest River Grey Wolf

23DBH IN STOCK

2022 Forest River Grey Wolf

23DBH IN STOCK

Location

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7

519-396-7000

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 8123686
  Stock #: P2078

Vehicle Details

  Body Style Travel Trailer
  Mileage 0 MI

Vehicle Description

The 23DBH is a family bunkhouse featuring a huge double bunk with ladder for kids. The double entry doors allow easy access to the bathroom and kitchen from the exterior. The modern chef's kitchen, oversized pantry, and extra-large U-shaped dinette with full length drawers give you more than enough storage. The private master suite provides a queen size bed with ample overhead and side cabinetry. The exterior provides under awning entertainment area with TV bracket, and outside speakers.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7

