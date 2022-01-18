Menu
2022 FOUR WINDS 24F IN STOCK

0 MI

Details Description

$135,808

+ tax & licensing
$135,808

+ taxes & licensing

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

519-396-7000

2022 FOUR WINDS 24F IN STOCK

2022 FOUR WINDS 24F IN STOCK

2022 FOUR WINDS 24F IN STOCK

Location

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7

519-396-7000

$135,808

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 8144320
  Stock #: P2082

Vehicle Details

  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Mileage 0 MI

Vehicle Description

Specifications and Features:



  • Chassis Brand: Ford
  • Engine Type: V8
  • Chassis Model: E350
  • Cylinders: 8
  • Horsepower (bhp): 350
  • Torque (Ft Lbs): 468
  • Fuel Type: Gas
  • Transmission Brand: TorqShift
  • Transmission Type: Automatic
  • Number Of Speeds: 6
  • Driveline Type: 4X2
  • Length (ft): 25'2"
  • Width (ft): 8'3"
  • Height (ft): 11'2"
  • Interior Height (ft): 7'0"
  • Wheelbase (ft): 14'0"
  • Towing Capacity (lbs): 8000
  • GVWR (lbs): 12500
  • Fuel Capacity (gal): 55
  • Storage Capacity (cuft): 39
  • Storage Capacity (gal): 250.7
  • Number Of Fresh Water Holding Tanks: 1
  • Total Fresh Water Tank Capacity (gal): 40
  • Number Of Gray Water Holding Tanks: 1
  • Total Gray Water Tank Capacity (gal): 37
  • Number Of Black Water Holding Tanks: 1
  • Total Black Water Tank Capacity (gal): 34
  • Number Of Propane Tanks: 1
  • Total Propane Tank Capacity (gal): 9.4
  • Body Material: Aluminum
  • Sidewall Construction: Fiberglass
  • Number of Slideouts: 1
  • Power Retractable Slideout: Yes
  • Number of Awnings: 1
  • Awning Length (ft): 16
  • Power Retractable Awning: Yes
  • Number Of Oven Burners: 3
  • Max Sleeping Count: 6
  • Number Of Double Beds: 1
  • Number Of Queen Size Beds: 1
  • Number Of Convertible / Sofa Beds: 1
  • Front Tire (Full Spec): LT225/75R 16E All Season
  • Rear Tire (Full Spec): LT225/75R 16E All Season
  • Front Brake Type: Hydraulic Disc
  • Rear Brake Type: Hydraulic Disc
  • Heater (BTUs): 30000
  • Water Heater Tank Capacity (g): 6
  • Water Heater Pump Power Mode: Electrical / Propane
  • Water Heater Tank Bypass: Yes

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7

