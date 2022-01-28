Menu
2022 FOUR WINDS 28Z

0 MI

Details Description

$144,790

+ tax & licensing
Pierson Motors and RV Sales

519-396-7000

Location

856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7

Used
  • Listing ID: 8240331
  • Stock #: P2098

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Mileage 0 MI

Vehicle Description

Specifications and Features:



  • Chassis Brand: Ford
  • Engine Type: V8
  • Chassis Model: E450
  • Cylinders: 8
  • Horsepower (bhp): 350
  • Torque (Ft Lbs): 468
  • Fuel Type: Gas
  • Transmission Brand: TorqShift
  • Transmission Type: Automatic
  • Number Of Speeds: 6
  • Driveline Type: 4X2
  • Length (ft): 30'0"
  • Width (ft): 8'3"
  • Height (ft): 11'0"
  • Interior Height (ft): 7'0"
  • Wheelbase (ft): 17'8"
  • Towing Capacity (lbs): 8000
  • GVWR (lbs): 14500
  • Fuel Capacity (gal): 55
  • Storage Capacity (cuft): 99.9
  • Storage Capacity (gal): 642.2
  • Number Of Fresh Water Holding Tanks: 1
  • Total Fresh Water Tank Capacity (gal): 40
  • Number Of Gray Water Holding Tanks: 1
  • Total Gray Water Tank Capacity (gal): 32
  • Number Of Black Water Holding Tanks: 1
  • Total Black Water Tank Capacity (gal): 26
  • Number Of Propane Tanks: 1
  • Total Propane Tank Capacity (gal): 9.4
  • Body Material: Aluminum
  • Sidewall Construction: Fiberglass
  • Number of Slideouts: 1
  • Power Retractable Slideout: Yes
  • Number of Awnings: 1
  • Awning Length (ft): 14
  • Power Retractable Awning: Yes
  • Number Of Oven Burners: 3
  • Max Sleeping Count: 8
  • Number Of Double Beds: 1
  • Number Of Queen Size Beds: 1
  • Number Of Convertible / Sofa Beds: 2
  • Front Tire (Full Spec): LT225/75R 16E All Season
  • Rear Tire (Full Spec): LT225/75R 16E All Season
  • Front Brake Type: Hydraulic Disc
  • Rear Brake Type: Hydraulic Disc
  • Heater (BTUs): 30000
  • Water Heater Tank Capacity (g): 6
  • Water Heater Pump Power Mode: Electrical / Propane
  • Water Heater Tank Bypass: Yes

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7

