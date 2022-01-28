$144,790+ tax & licensing
$144,790
+ taxes & licensing
Pierson Motors and RV Sales
519-396-7000
2022 FOUR WINDS 28Z
Location
856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7
Used
- Listing ID: 8255339
- Stock #: P2106
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Mileage 0 MI
Vehicle Description
Specifications and Features:
- Chassis Brand: Ford
- Engine Type: V8
- Chassis Model: E450
- Cylinders: 8
- Horsepower (bhp): 350
- Torque (Ft Lbs): 468
- Fuel Type: Gas
- Transmission Brand: TorqShift
- Transmission Type: Automatic
- Number Of Speeds: 6
- Driveline Type: 4X2
- Length (ft): 30'0"
- Width (ft): 8'3"
- Height (ft): 11'0"
- Interior Height (ft): 7'0"
- Wheelbase (ft): 17'8"
- Towing Capacity (lbs): 8000
- GVWR (lbs): 14500
- Fuel Capacity (gal): 55
- Storage Capacity (cuft): 99.9
- Storage Capacity (gal): 642.2
- Number Of Fresh Water Holding Tanks: 1
- Total Fresh Water Tank Capacity (gal): 40
- Number Of Gray Water Holding Tanks: 1
- Total Gray Water Tank Capacity (gal): 32
- Number Of Black Water Holding Tanks: 1
- Total Black Water Tank Capacity (gal): 26
- Number Of Propane Tanks: 1
- Total Propane Tank Capacity (gal): 9.4
- Body Material: Aluminum
- Sidewall Construction: Fiberglass
- Number of Slideouts: 1
- Power Retractable Slideout: Yes
- Number of Awnings: 1
- Awning Length (ft): 14
- Power Retractable Awning: Yes
- Number Of Oven Burners: 3
- Max Sleeping Count: 8
- Number Of Double Beds: 1
- Number Of Queen Size Beds: 1
- Number Of Convertible / Sofa Beds: 2
- Front Tire (Full Spec): LT225/75R 16E All Season
- Rear Tire (Full Spec): LT225/75R 16E All Season
- Front Brake Type: Hydraulic Disc
- Rear Brake Type: Hydraulic Disc
- Heater (BTUs): 30000
- Water Heater Tank Capacity (g): 6
- Water Heater Pump Power Mode: Electrical / Propane
- Water Heater Tank Bypass: Yes
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
