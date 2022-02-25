2022 GREY WOLF 22RR in stock No Hidden Fees

Menu
2022 GREY WOLF 22RR

0 MI

Details Description

$41,995

+ tax & licensing
$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

519-396-7000

2022 GREY WOLF 22RR

Location

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7

519-396-7000

  1. 8373576
$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 8373576
  • Stock #: P2144
  • VIN: 4x4tckx26nk082362

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Toy Hauler
  • Mileage 0 MI

Vehicle Description

Specifications and Features:



  • Length (ft): 28'10"
  • Width (ft): 8'0"
  • Height (ft): 10'6"
  • Dry Weight (lbs): 4871
  • Payload Capacity (lbs): 2815
  • Hitch Weight (lbs): 686
  • Number Of Fresh Water Holding Tanks: 1
  • Total Fresh Water Tank Capacity (gal): 40
  • Number Of Gray Water Holding Tanks: 1
  • Total Gray Water Tank Capacity (gal): 38
  • Number Of Black Water Holding Tanks: 1
  • Total Black Water Tank Capacity (gal): 28
  • Number Of Propane Tanks: 2
  • Total Propane Tank Capacity (gal): 9.4
  • Body Material: Wood
  • Sidewall Construction: Aluminum
  • Number of Awnings: 1
  • Awning Length (ft): 15
  • Power Retractable Awning: Yes
  • Number Of Oven Burners: 3
  • Max Sleeping Count: 4
  • Number Of Queen Size Beds: 1
  • Number Of Convertible / Sofa Beds: 1
  • Air Conditioning (BTUs): 15000
  • Water Heater Tank Capacity (g): 6
  • Water Heater Pump Power Mode: Electrical / Propane
  • Water Heater Tank Bypass: Yes

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

519-396-7000

