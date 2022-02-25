$41,995+ tax & licensing
$41,995
+ taxes & licensing
Pierson Motors and RV Sales
519-396-7000
2022 GREY WOLF 22RR in stock No Hidden Fees
Location
856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7
Used
- Listing ID: 8373576
- Stock #: P2144
- VIN: 4x4tckx26nk082362
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Toy Hauler
- Mileage 0 MI
Vehicle Description
Specifications and Features:
- Length (ft): 28'10"
- Width (ft): 8'0"
- Height (ft): 10'6"
- Dry Weight (lbs): 4871
- Payload Capacity (lbs): 2815
- Hitch Weight (lbs): 686
- Number Of Fresh Water Holding Tanks: 1
- Total Fresh Water Tank Capacity (gal): 40
- Number Of Gray Water Holding Tanks: 1
- Total Gray Water Tank Capacity (gal): 38
- Number Of Black Water Holding Tanks: 1
- Total Black Water Tank Capacity (gal): 28
- Number Of Propane Tanks: 2
- Total Propane Tank Capacity (gal): 9.4
- Body Material: Wood
- Sidewall Construction: Aluminum
- Number of Awnings: 1
- Awning Length (ft): 15
- Power Retractable Awning: Yes
- Number Of Oven Burners: 3
- Max Sleeping Count: 4
- Number Of Queen Size Beds: 1
- Number Of Convertible / Sofa Beds: 1
- Air Conditioning (BTUs): 15000
- Water Heater Tank Capacity (g): 6
- Water Heater Pump Power Mode: Electrical / Propane
- Water Heater Tank Bypass: Yes
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
