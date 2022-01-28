Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 GREY WOLF 22RRBL IN STOCK

0 MI

Details Description

$44,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

519-396-7000

Contact Seller
2022 GREY WOLF 22RRBL IN STOCK

2022 GREY WOLF 22RRBL IN STOCK

Watch This Vehicle

2022 GREY WOLF 22RRBL IN STOCK

Location

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7

519-396-7000

  1. 8174503
  2. 8174503
  3. 8174503
  4. 8174503
  5. 8174503
  6. 8174503
  7. 8174503
  8. 8174503
  9. 8174503
  10. 8174503
  11. 8174503
  12. 8174503
  13. 8174503
  14. 8174503
  15. 8174503
  16. 8174503
  17. 8174503
  18. 8174503
  19. 8174503
  20. 8174503
  21. 8174503
  22. 8174503
  23. 8174503
  24. 8174503
  25. 8174503
Contact Seller

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8174503
  • Stock #: P2086

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Toy Hauler
  • Mileage 0 MI

Vehicle Description

Specifications and Features:



  • Length (ft): 28'10"
  • Width (ft): 8'0"
  • Height (ft): 10'6"
  • Dry Weight (lbs): 4871
  • Payload Capacity (lbs): 2815
  • Hitch Weight (lbs): 686
  • Number Of Fresh Water Holding Tanks: 1
  • Total Fresh Water Tank Capacity (gal): 40
  • Number Of Gray Water Holding Tanks: 1
  • Total Gray Water Tank Capacity (gal): 38
  • Number Of Black Water Holding Tanks: 1
  • Total Black Water Tank Capacity (gal): 28
  • Number Of Propane Tanks: 2
  • Total Propane Tank Capacity (gal): 9.4
  • Body Material: Wood
  • Sidewall Construction: Aluminum
  • Number of Awnings: 1
  • Awning Length (ft): 15
  • Power Retractable Awning: Yes
  • Number Of Oven Burners: 3
  • Max Sleeping Count: 4
  • Number Of Queen Size Beds: 1
  • Number Of Convertible / Sofa Beds: 1
  • Air Conditioning (BTUs): 15000
  • Water Heater Tank Capacity (g): 6
  • Water Heater Pump Power Mode: Electrical / Propane
  • Water Heater Tank Bypass: Yes

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Pierson Motors and RV Sales

2022 PR V Nose 6X12 ...
 0 MI
$10,995 + tax & lic
2021 E ALUMINUM 6x12
 0 MI
$4,295 + tax & lic
2022 WL V Nose 7x18 ...
 0 MI
$17,995 + tax & lic

Email Pierson Motors and RV Sales

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7

Call Dealer

519-396-XXXX

(click to show)

519-396-7000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory