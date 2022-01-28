Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 PR V Nose 6X12 SINGLE AXLE IN STOCK

0 MI

Details

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

519-396-7000

Contact Seller
2022 PR V Nose 6X12 SINGLE AXLE IN STOCK

2022 PR V Nose 6X12 SINGLE AXLE IN STOCK

Watch This Vehicle

2022 PR V Nose 6X12 SINGLE AXLE IN STOCK

Location

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7

519-396-7000

  1. 8157799
  2. 8157799
  3. 8157799
  4. 8157799
  5. 8157799
Contact Seller

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8157799
  • Stock #: P2084

Vehicle Details

  • Stock # P2084
  • Mileage 0 MI

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Pierson Motors and RV Sales

2022 PR V Nose 6X12 ...
 0 MI
$10,995 + tax & lic
2021 E ALUMINUM 6x12
 0 MI
$4,295 + tax & lic
2022 WL V Nose 7x18 ...
 0 MI
$17,995 + tax & lic

Email Pierson Motors and RV Sales

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7

Call Dealer

519-396-XXXX

(click to show)

519-396-7000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory