2022 SPORTSMEN CLASSIC 181BH

0 MI

Details Description

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

519-396-7000

IN STOCK

IN STOCK

Location

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7

519-396-7000

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 8358993
  • Stock #: P2039

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Travel Trailer
  • Mileage 0 MI

Vehicle Description

Specifications and Features:



  • Length (ft): 20'11"
  • Width (ft): 7'0"
  • Height (ft): 9'4"
  • Interior Height (ft): 6'6"
  • Dry Weight (lbs): 2980
  • Payload Capacity (lbs): 520
  • Hitch Weight (lbs): 390
  • Number Of Fresh Water Holding Tanks: 1
  • Total Fresh Water Tank Capacity (gal): 20
  • Number Of Gray Water Holding Tanks: 1
  • Total Gray Water Tank Capacity (gal): 26
  • Number Of Black Water Holding Tanks: 1
  • Total Black Water Tank Capacity (gal): 26
  • Number Of Propane Tanks: 1
  • Total Propane Tank Capacity (gal): 4.7
  • Body Material: Wood
  • Sidewall Construction: Sheet Metal
  • Number of Slideouts: 1
  • Power Retractable Slideout: Yes
  • Number of Awnings: 1
  • Awning Length (ft): 14
  • Power Retractable Awning: Yes
  • Number Of Oven Burners: 2
  • Max Sleeping Count: 6
  • Number Of Bunk Beds: 2
  • Number Of Full Size Beds: 1
  • Number Of Convertible / Sofa Beds: 1
  • Air Conditioning (BTUs): 13500
  • Heater (BTUs): 20000
  • Water Heater Tank Capacity (g): 6
  • Water Heater Pump Power Mode: Propane

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

