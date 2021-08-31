Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 SPORTSMEN CLASSIC 191BHK

0 MI

Details Description

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

519-396-7000

Contact Seller
2022 SPORTSMEN CLASSIC 191BHK

2022 SPORTSMEN CLASSIC 191BHK

Watch This Vehicle

2022 SPORTSMEN CLASSIC 191BHK

Location

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7

519-396-7000

  1. 7839096
  2. 7839096
  3. 7839096
  4. 7839096
  5. 7839096
  6. 7839096
  7. 7839096
  8. 7839096
  9. 7839096
  10. 7839096
  11. 7839096
  12. 7839096
  13. 7839096
  14. 7839096
  15. 7839096
  16. 7839096
  17. 7839096
  18. 7839096
  19. 7839096
  20. 7839096
  21. 7839096
  22. 7839096
  23. 7839096
Contact Seller

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7839096
  • Stock #: P1992

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Travel Trailer
  • Mileage 0 MI

Vehicle Description

UVW (Unloaded Vehicle Weight)*TBD



Dry Hitch Weight*TBD



Dry Axle Weight*TBD



CCC (Cargo Carrying Capacity)TBD



GVWR TBD



Interior Height78"



Exterior Height (without A/C)Unless Noted**112"



Exterior Width90"



Exterior Length***22' 1"



Refrigerator (Cubic Feet)8



Water Heater Cap. (Gal. LP w/DSI)6



Fresh Water Cap. (Gal.)20



Waste Water Cap. (Gal.)26



Gray Water Cap. (Gal.)32



LP Gas Cap. (Lbs.)20



Furnace BTUs (1,000s)20



Tire Size14"



Awning14'



 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Pierson Motors and RV Sales

2022 Aluminum Utilit...
 0 MI
$5,995 + tax & lic
2022 Aluminum Utilit...
 0 MI
$5,995 + tax & lic
2022 Aluminum Utilit...
 0 MI
$5,995 + tax & lic

Email Pierson Motors and RV Sales

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7

Call Dealer

519-396-XXXX

(click to show)

519-396-7000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory