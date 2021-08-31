Menu
2022 SPORTSMEN CLASSIC 191BHK

0 MI

Details Description

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

519-396-7000

IN STOCK

856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7

Used
  Listing ID: 7855116
  Stock #: P1999

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Travel Trailer
  • Mileage 0 MI

Vehicle Description

UVW (Unloaded Vehicle Weight)*TBD



Dry Hitch Weight*TBD



Dry Axle Weight*TBD



CCC (Cargo Carrying Capacity)TBD



GVWR TBD



Interior Height78"



Exterior Height (without A/C)Unless Noted**112"



Exterior Width90"



Exterior Length***22' 1"



Refrigerator (Cubic Feet)8



Water Heater Cap. (Gal. LP w/DSI)6



Fresh Water Cap. (Gal.)20



Waste Water Cap. (Gal.)26



Gray Water Cap. (Gal.)32



LP Gas Cap. (Lbs.)20



Furnace BTUs (1,000s)20



Tire Size14"



Awning14'



 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

