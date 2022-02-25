Menu
2022 SPORTSMEN DESTINATION 363FL

0 MI

Details Description

$68,995

+ tax & licensing
$68,995

+ taxes & licensing

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

519-396-7000

2022 SPORTSMEN DESTINATION 363FL

2022 SPORTSMEN DESTINATION 363FL

IN STOCK

2022 SPORTSMEN DESTINATION 363FL

IN STOCK

Location

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7

519-396-7000

$68,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 8287356
  • Stock #: P2103

Vehicle Details

  • Stock # P2103
  • Mileage 0 MI

Vehicle Description

Specifications and Features:



  • Length (ft): 40'9"
  • Width (ft): 8'0"
  • Height (ft): 11'4"
  • Interior Height (ft): 6'10"
  • Dry Weight (lbs): 8820
  • Payload Capacity (lbs): 1640
  • Hitch Weight (lbs): 1540
  • Number Of Fresh Water Holding Tanks: 1
  • Total Fresh Water Tank Capacity (gal): 45
  • Number Of Gray Water Holding Tanks: 2
  • Total Gray Water Tank Capacity (gal): 64
  • Number Of Black Water Holding Tanks: 1
  • Total Black Water Tank Capacity (gal): 32
  • Number Of Propane Tanks: 2
  • Total Propane Tank Capacity (gal): 14.2
  • Body Material: Wood
  • Sidewall Construction: Sheet Metal
  • Number of Slideouts: 3
  • Power Retractable Slideout: Yes
  • Number of Awnings: 1
  • Awning Length (ft): 18
  • Power Retractable Awning: Yes
  • Number Of Oven Burners: 3
  • Max Sleeping Count: 4
  • Number Of King Size Beds: 1
  • Number Of Convertible / Sofa Beds: 1
  • Air Conditioning (BTUs): 13500
  • Heater (BTUs): 30000
  • Water Heater Tank Capacity (g): 6
  • Water Heater Pump Power Mode: Electrical / Propane
  • Water Heater Tank Bypass: Yes

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

