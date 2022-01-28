Menu
2022 SPORTSMEN DESTINATION 364BH

0 MI

Details Description

$70,995

+ tax & licensing
$70,995

+ taxes & licensing

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

519-396-7000

2022 SPORTSMEN DESTINATION 364BH

2022 SPORTSMEN DESTINATION 364BH

2022 SPORTSMEN DESTINATION 364BH

Location

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7

519-396-7000

$70,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 8240328
  • Stock #: P2101

Vehicle Details

  • Stock # P2101
  • Mileage 0 MI

Vehicle Description

Specifications and Features:



  • Length (ft): 41'2"
  • Width (ft): 8'0"
  • Height (ft): 11'4"
  • Interior Height (ft): 6'10"
  • Dry Weight (lbs): 9260
  • Payload Capacity (lbs): 1200
  • Hitch Weight (lbs): 1780
  • Number Of Fresh Water Holding Tanks: 1
  • Total Fresh Water Tank Capacity (gal): 45
  • Number Of Gray Water Holding Tanks: 2
  • Total Gray Water Tank Capacity (gal): 64
  • Number Of Black Water Holding Tanks: 1
  • Total Black Water Tank Capacity (gal): 32
  • Number Of Propane Tanks: 2
  • Total Propane Tank Capacity (gal): 14.2
  • Body Material: Wood
  • Sidewall Construction: Sheet Metal
  • Number of Slideouts: 4
  • Power Retractable Slideout: Yes
  • Number of Awnings: 1
  • Awning Length (ft): 20
  • Power Retractable Awning: Yes
  • Number Of Oven Burners: 3
  • Max Sleeping Count: 7
  • Number Of Bunk Beds: 1
  • Number Of King Size Beds: 1
  • Number Of Convertible / Sofa Beds: 2
  • Air Conditioning (BTUs): 13500
  • Heater (BTUs): 30000
  • Water Heater Tank Capacity (g): 6
  • Water Heater Pump Power Mode: Electrical / Propane
  • Water Heater Tank Bypass: Yes

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

