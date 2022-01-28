$70,995+ tax & licensing
$70,995
+ taxes & licensing
Pierson Motors and RV Sales
519-396-7000
2022 SPORTSMEN DESTINATION 364BH
856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7
- Stock #: P2101
- Stock # P2101
- Mileage 0 MI
Specifications and Features:
- Length (ft): 41'2"
- Width (ft): 8'0"
- Height (ft): 11'4"
- Interior Height (ft): 6'10"
- Dry Weight (lbs): 9260
- Payload Capacity (lbs): 1200
- Hitch Weight (lbs): 1780
- Number Of Fresh Water Holding Tanks: 1
- Total Fresh Water Tank Capacity (gal): 45
- Number Of Gray Water Holding Tanks: 2
- Total Gray Water Tank Capacity (gal): 64
- Number Of Black Water Holding Tanks: 1
- Total Black Water Tank Capacity (gal): 32
- Number Of Propane Tanks: 2
- Total Propane Tank Capacity (gal): 14.2
- Body Material: Wood
- Sidewall Construction: Sheet Metal
- Number of Slideouts: 4
- Power Retractable Slideout: Yes
- Number of Awnings: 1
- Awning Length (ft): 20
- Power Retractable Awning: Yes
- Number Of Oven Burners: 3
- Max Sleeping Count: 7
- Number Of Bunk Beds: 1
- Number Of King Size Beds: 1
- Number Of Convertible / Sofa Beds: 2
- Air Conditioning (BTUs): 13500
- Heater (BTUs): 30000
- Water Heater Tank Capacity (g): 6
- Water Heater Pump Power Mode: Electrical / Propane
- Water Heater Tank Bypass: Yes
