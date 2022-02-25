Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 SPORTSMEN SE 231FKKSE

0 MI

Details Description

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

519-396-7000

Contact Seller
2022 SPORTSMEN SE 231FKKSE

2022 SPORTSMEN SE 231FKKSE

IN STOCK

Watch This Vehicle

2022 SPORTSMEN SE 231FKKSE

IN STOCK

Location

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7

519-396-7000

  1. 8393619
  2. 8393619
  3. 8393619
  4. 8393619
  5. 8393619
  6. 8393619
  7. 8393619
  8. 8393619
  9. 8393619
  10. 8393619
  11. 8393619
  12. 8393619
  13. 8393619
  14. 8393619
  15. 8393619
  16. 8393619
  17. 8393619
  18. 8393619
  19. 8393619
  20. 8393619
  21. 8393619
  22. 8393619
  23. 8393619
  24. 8393619
  25. 8393619
  26. 8393619
  27. 8393619
  28. 8393619
Contact Seller

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8393619
  • Stock #: P2155

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Travel Trailer
  • Mileage 0 MI

Vehicle Description

Specifications and Features:



  • Length (ft): 27'5"
  • Width (ft): 8'0"
  • Height (ft): 10'8"
  • Interior Height (ft): 6'6"
  • Dry Weight (lbs): 5150
  • Payload Capacity (lbs): 1850
  • Hitch Weight (lbs): 860
  • Number Of Fresh Water Holding Tanks: 1
  • Total Fresh Water Tank Capacity (gal): 45
  • Number Of Gray Water Holding Tanks: 1
  • Total Gray Water Tank Capacity (gal): 64
  • Number Of Black Water Holding Tanks: 1
  • Total Black Water Tank Capacity (gal): 32
  • Number Of Propane Tanks: 2
  • Total Propane Tank Capacity (gal): 9.4
  • Body Material: Wood
  • Sidewall Construction: Sheet Metal
  • Number of Slideouts: 1
  • Power Retractable Slideout: Yes
  • Number of Awnings: 1
  • Awning Length (ft): 18
  • Power Retractable Awning: Yes
  • Number Of Oven Burners: 3
  • Max Sleeping Count: 4
  • Number Of Queen Size Beds: 1
  • Number Of Convertible / Sofa Beds: 1
  • Air Conditioning (BTUs): 13500
  • Heater (BTUs): 20000
  • Water Heater Tank Capacity (g): 6
  • Water Heater Pump Power Mode: Electrical / Propane
  • Water Heater Tank Bypass: Yes

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Pierson Motors and RV Sales

2022 SPORTSMEN SE 23...
 0 MI
$39,995 + tax & lic
2013 CHATEAU 22E
 25,320 MI
$64,995 + tax & lic
2022 GREY WOLF 22RR ...
 0 MI
$41,995 + tax & lic

Email Pierson Motors and RV Sales

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7

Call Dealer

519-396-XXXX

(click to show)

519-396-7000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory