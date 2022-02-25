Menu
2022 SUN LITE 16BH IIN STOCK

0 MI

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

519-396-7000

2022 SUN LITE 16BH IIN STOCK

2022 SUN LITE 16BH IIN STOCK

2022 SUN LITE 16BH IIN STOCK

Location

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7

519-396-7000

  • Body Style Travel Trailer
  • Mileage 0 MI

Vehicle Description

2022 Sunset Park & RV SUN-LITE 16BH



STOCK PHOTOS



Exterior colours are actually GREY/RED



Interior is Knotty Pine



There is a storage cabinet over the main bed and NOT a bunk...see pic without knotty pine decor



Power side awning



Power rear awning



Sink cover and stove top cover



Power tongue jack



Black tank flush



Fantastic fan



Outside shower



Furnace 



Microwave



13.5K BTU A/C



6 gal water heater



Gas/Elec Fridge



 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7

