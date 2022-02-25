$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 SUN LITE 16BH IIN STOCK
Used
- Listing ID: 8350047
- Stock #: P2127
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Travel Trailer
- Mileage 0 MI
Vehicle Description
2022 Sunset Park & RV SUN-LITE 16BH
STOCK PHOTOS
Exterior colours are actually GREY/RED
Interior is Knotty Pine
There is a storage cabinet over the main bed and NOT a bunk...see pic without knotty pine decor
Power side awning
Power rear awning
Sink cover and stove top cover
Power tongue jack
Black tank flush
Fantastic fan
Outside shower
Furnace
Microwave
13.5K BTU A/C
6 gal water heater
Gas/Elec Fridge
