2022 SUN LITE 16BH Incoming

519-396-7000
2022 Sunset Park & RV SUN-LITE 16BH
STOCK PHOTO
Exterior colours are actually GREY/RED
Interior is Knotty Pine
Power side awning
Power rear awning
Sink cover and stove top cover
Power tongue jack
Black tank flush
Fantastic fan
Outside shower
Furnace
Microwave
13.5K BTU A/C
6 gal water heater
Gas/Elec Fridge
856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7