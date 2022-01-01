Menu
2022 SUN LITE 16BH Incoming

0 MI

Details Description

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

519-396-7000

2022 SUN LITE 16BH Incoming

2022 SUN LITE 16BH Incoming

2022 SUN LITE 16BH Incoming

Location

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7

519-396-7000

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 8128399
  • Stock #: 06361

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Travel Trailer
  • Mileage 0 MI

Vehicle Description

2022 Sunset Park & RV SUN-LITE 16BH



STOCK PHOTO



Exterior colours are actually GREY/RED



Interior is Knotty Pine



Power side awning



Power rear awning



Sink cover and stove top cover



Power tongue jack



Black tank flush



Fantastic fan



Outside shower



Furnace 



Microwave



13.5K BTU A/C



6 gal water heater



Gas/Elec Fridge



 

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7

519-396-7000

