Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 TIMBERWOLF 39SR Incoming NO HIDDEN FEES

0 MI

Details Description

$93,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$93,995

+ taxes & licensing

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

519-396-7000

Contact Seller
2022 TIMBERWOLF 39SR Incoming NO HIDDEN FEES

2022 TIMBERWOLF 39SR Incoming NO HIDDEN FEES

Watch This Vehicle

2022 TIMBERWOLF 39SR Incoming NO HIDDEN FEES

Location

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7

519-396-7000

Contact Seller

$93,995

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8276277
  • Stock #: 39SR

Vehicle Details

  • Stock # 39SR
  • Mileage 0 MI

Vehicle Description

Specifications and Features:



  • Length (ft): 42'11"
  • Width (ft): 8'0"
  • Height (ft): 13'4"
  • Dry Weight (lbs): 11361
  • Payload Capacity (lbs): 2289
  • Hitch Weight (lbs): 1650
  • Number Of Fresh Water Holding Tanks: 1
  • Total Fresh Water Tank Capacity (gal): 44
  • Number Of Gray Water Holding Tanks: 1
  • Total Gray Water Tank Capacity (gal): 38
  • Number Of Black Water Holding Tanks: 1
  • Total Black Water Tank Capacity (gal): 38
  • Number Of Propane Tanks: 2
  • Total Propane Tank Capacity (gal): 9.4
  • Body Material: Wood
  • Sidewall Construction: Aluminum
  • Number of Slideouts: 4
  • Power Retractable Slideout: Yes
  • Number of Awnings: 1
  • Awning Length (ft): 21
  • Power Retractable Awning: Yes
  • Number Of Oven Burners: 3
  • Max Sleeping Count: 8
  • Number Of Bunk Beds: 2
  • Number Of Queen Size Beds: 1
  • Number Of Convertible / Sofa Beds: 2
  • Air Conditioning (BTUs): 15000
  • Water Heater Tank Capacity (g): 6
  • Water Heater Pump Power Mode: Electrical / Propane
  • Water Heater Tank Bypass: Yes

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Pierson Motors and RV Sales

2019 Cherokee Grey W...
 0 MI
$34,995 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Silve...
 132,621 MI
$29,995 + tax & lic
2022 E ALUMINUM 7x16...
 0 MI
$7,495 + tax & lic

Email Pierson Motors and RV Sales

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7

Call Dealer

519-396-XXXX

(click to show)

519-396-7000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory