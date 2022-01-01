Menu
2022 WL V Nose 7x14 Tandem Axle IC Black

0 MI

Details

$13,495

+ tax & licensing
$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

519-396-7000

2022 WL V Nose 7x14 Tandem Axle IC Black

2022 WL V Nose 7x14 Tandem Axle IC Black

2022 WL V Nose 7x14 Tandem Axle IC Black

Location

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7

519-396-7000

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 8123659
  Stock #: 20652

Vehicle Details

  Stock # 20652
  Mileage 0 MI

Vehicle Description

STOCK PHOTO



Weberlane Enclosed/Aluminum Cargo 7ft Wide x 14ft V-Nose



32 Inch Side Door



Rear Ramp



16 Inch Wall Post Centres



24 Inch Floor/ Roof Centres



Tandem 3500lb Drop Axles



2 Axle Electric Brakes



205x15x5 Bolt Wheels



2 5/16 Inch Ball Coupler



Jack



LED Lights



3 Inch Trim Level



3/4 Inch Rainblock Floor/ 3/8 Inch Sides



Aluminum 1 Piece Roof



Screwless sides



84" Interior Height



4 D-Rings



Aluminum Wheels

