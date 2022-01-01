Menu
2022 WL V Nose 7X16 TANDEM AXLE IC Red

0 MI

$14,295

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

519-396-7000

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7

519-396-7000

Used
  • Listing ID: 8123662
  • Stock #: 20653

  • Stock # 20653
  • Mileage 0 MI

STOCK PHOTO



Weberlane 7x16 7' interior



32" side door



Rear ramp 



16' side post centers



24" floor and roof centers



Tandem 3500 lb drop axles



2 axle electric brakes



LED lights



3/4" rainblock floor



3/8" sides



4 D-Rings



Aluminum wheels with 15" tires



 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7

519-396-7000

