2022 WL V Nose 7x16 Tandem Axle IC White

519-396-7000
+ taxes & licensing
Weberlane Enclosed/Aluminum Cargo 7ft Wide x 16ft V-Nose
32 Inch Side Door
Rear Ramp
16 Inch Wall Post Centres
24 Inch Floor/ Roof Centres
Tandem 3500lb Drop Axles
2 Axle Electric Brakes
205x15x5 Bolt Wheels
2 5/16 Inch Ball Coupler
Jack
LED Lights
3 Inch Trim Level
3/4 Inch Rainblock Floor/ 3/8 Inch Sides
Aluminum 1 Piece Roof
Screwless sides
84" Interior Height
4 D-Rings
