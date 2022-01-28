Menu
2022 WL V Nose 7x16 Tandem Axle Pewter Incoming

Vehicle Details

  • Stock # 20872
  • Mileage 0 MI

Vehicle Description

ONTARIO'S LEADING ALUMINUM CARGO/ENCLOSED TRAILER DEALER!



Get into the action and take your toys to paradise in an all aluminum V-nose enclosed cargo trailer! On the beautiful Bluewater shores of Lake Huron in downtown Kincardine, Ontario, is where you’ll find us.



We have a great selection of both single and tandem axle units. If you need just a rear ramp, we have it! If you need both front AND rear ramps, we have those too! Looking for a Beckner & Sons, Weberlane, Tow Tek or Paradise Recreation? We stock them all!



If you can’t find what you’re looking for, give us a call and we’ll do our best to get you the unit you need!



STOCK PHOTO



Weberlane 7x16 7' interior



32" side door



Rear ramp 



16' side post centers



24" floor and roof centers



Tandem 3500 lb drop axles



2 axle electric brakes



LED lights



3/4" rainblock floor



3/8" sides



4 D-Rings



Aluminum wheels with 15" tires

