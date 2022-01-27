$17,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-396-7000
2022 WL V Nose 7x23 TANDEM AXLE Pewter/White Incoming
Location
Pierson Motors and RV Sales
856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7
519-396-7000
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8153311
- Stock #: 20730
Vehicle Details
- Stock # 20730
- Mileage 0 MI
Vehicle Description
ONTARIO'S LEADING ALUMINUM CARGO/ENCLOSED TRAILER DEALER!
Get into the action and take your toys to paradise in an all aluminum V-nose enclosed cargo trailer! On the beautiful Bluewater shores of Lake Huron in downtown Kincardine, Ontario, is where you’ll find us.
We have a great selection of both single and tandem axle units. If you need just a rear ramp, we have it! If you need both front AND rear ramps, we have those too! Looking for a Beckner & Sons, Weberlane, Tow Tek or Paradise Recreation? We stock them all!
If you can’t find what you’re looking for, give us a call and we’ll do our best to get you the unit you need!
STOCK PHOTO
Weberlane 7x23 7' interior
32" side door
Rear ramp
Front ramp
16" side post centers
16" floor and roof centers
Roof vent frame
Flow thru Sidewall vents
2 12V LED dome lights
Tandem 3500 lb drop axles
2 axle electric brakes
LED lights
3/4" rainblock floor
3/8" sides
5 D-Rings
Aluminum rims with 15" tires
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.