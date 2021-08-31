Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 WOLF PUP 18RJB

0 MI

Details Description

$31,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,495

+ taxes & licensing

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

519-396-7000

Contact Seller
2022 WOLF PUP 18RJB

2022 WOLF PUP 18RJB

Watch This Vehicle

2022 WOLF PUP 18RJB

Location

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7

519-396-7000

  1. 7768020
  2. 7768020
  3. 7768020
  4. 7768020
  5. 7768020
  6. 7768020
  7. 7768020
  8. 7768020
  9. 7768020
  10. 7768020
  11. 7768020
  12. 7768020
  13. 7768020
  14. 7768020
  15. 7768020
  16. 7768020
  17. 7768020
  18. 7768020
  19. 7768020
  20. 7768020
  21. 7768020
  22. 7768020
  23. 7768020
  24. 7768020
  25. 7768020
Contact Seller

$31,495

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7768020
  • Stock #: P1880

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Toy Hauler
  • Mileage 0 MI

Vehicle Description

WOLF PUP



 



Share



 



 



 



 



 



 



18RJB FLOORPLAN



Wolf Pup Toy Hauler



 



The 18RJB is what a small toy hauler should be with the right combination of size, weight, and storage capacity for your toys. A modern chef’s kitchen, dinette area, queen size bed with overhead bunk and functional bath highlight the interior of this unit. On the exterior the exclusive Pup patio system will give you a great elevated seating area. As with all Pups, our outside awning area is second to none. Entertain guests with our outside entertainment area with speakers, and TV bracket.



Exterior Length:



22' 9"



Exterior Height:



10' 6"



Exterior Width:



84"



Fresh Water:



26.00 gal.



Gray Water:



23.00 gal.



Black Water:



23.00 gal.



Awning Size:



12'



 



 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Pierson Motors and RV Sales

2022 Forest River Gr...
 0 MI
$42,995 + tax & lic
2022 Enclosed V-Nose...
 0 MI
$10,500 + tax & lic
2022 SPORTSMEN SE 23...
 0 MI
$35,995 + tax & lic

Email Pierson Motors and RV Sales

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7

Call Dealer

519-396-XXXX

(click to show)

519-396-7000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory