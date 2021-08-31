2022 WOLF PUP 18RJB

+ taxes & licensing
519-396-7000
856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7
519-396-7000
+ taxes & licensing
WOLF PUP
18RJB FLOORPLAN
Wolf Pup Toy Hauler
The 18RJB is what a small toy hauler should be with the right combination of size, weight, and storage capacity for your toys. A modern chef’s kitchen, dinette area, queen size bed with overhead bunk and functional bath highlight the interior of this unit. On the exterior the exclusive Pup patio system will give you a great elevated seating area. As with all Pups, our outside awning area is second to none. Entertain guests with our outside entertainment area with speakers, and TV bracket.
Exterior Length:
22' 9"
Exterior Height:
10' 6"
Exterior Width:
84"
Fresh Water:
26.00 gal.
Gray Water:
23.00 gal.
Black Water:
23.00 gal.
Awning Size:
12'
856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7