$34,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
Pierson Motors and RV Sales
519-396-7000
2022 WOLF PUP 18RJB
2022 WOLF PUP 18RJB
IN STOCK
Location
Pierson Motors and RV Sales
856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7
519-396-7000
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
- Listing ID: 8450064
- Stock #: P2182
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Toy Hauler
- Mileage 0 MI
Vehicle Description
Specifications and Features:
- Length (ft): 22'7"
- Width (ft): 7'1"
- Height (ft): 10'6"
- Dry Weight (lbs): 3435
- Payload Capacity (lbs): 1564
- Hitch Weight (lbs): 426
- Number Of Fresh Water Holding Tanks: 1
- Total Fresh Water Tank Capacity (gal): 26
- Number Of Gray Water Holding Tanks: 1
- Total Gray Water Tank Capacity (gal): 23
- Number Of Black Water Holding Tanks: 1
- Total Black Water Tank Capacity (gal): 23
- Number Of Propane Tanks: 1
- Total Propane Tank Capacity (gal): 4.7
- Body Material: Wood
- Sidewall Construction: Aluminum
- Number of Awnings: 1
- Awning Length (ft): 12
- Power Retractable Awning: Yes
- Number Of Oven Burners: 2
- Max Sleeping Count: 3
- Number Of Queen Size Beds: 1
- Number Of Convertible / Sofa Beds: 1
- Air Conditioning (BTUs): 13500
- Heater (BTUs): 20000
- Water Heater Tank Capacity (g): 6
- Water Heater Pump Power Mode: Electrical / Propane
- Water Heater Tank Bypass: Yes
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Pierson Motors and RV Sales
Pierson Motors and RV Sales
856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7