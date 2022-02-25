Menu
2022 WOLF PUP 18RJB

0 MI

Details Description

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

519-396-7000

2022 WOLF PUP 18RJB

2022 WOLF PUP 18RJB

IN STOCK

2022 WOLF PUP 18RJB

IN STOCK

Location

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7

519-396-7000

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 8450064
  Stock #: P2182

Vehicle Details

  Body Style Toy Hauler
  Mileage 0 MI

Vehicle Description

Specifications and Features:



  • Length (ft): 22'7"
  • Width (ft): 7'1"
  • Height (ft): 10'6"
  • Dry Weight (lbs): 3435
  • Payload Capacity (lbs): 1564
  • Hitch Weight (lbs): 426
  • Number Of Fresh Water Holding Tanks: 1
  • Total Fresh Water Tank Capacity (gal): 26
  • Number Of Gray Water Holding Tanks: 1
  • Total Gray Water Tank Capacity (gal): 23
  • Number Of Black Water Holding Tanks: 1
  • Total Black Water Tank Capacity (gal): 23
  • Number Of Propane Tanks: 1
  • Total Propane Tank Capacity (gal): 4.7
  • Body Material: Wood
  • Sidewall Construction: Aluminum
  • Number of Awnings: 1
  • Awning Length (ft): 12
  • Power Retractable Awning: Yes
  • Number Of Oven Burners: 2
  • Max Sleeping Count: 3
  • Number Of Queen Size Beds: 1
  • Number Of Convertible / Sofa Beds: 1
  • Air Conditioning (BTUs): 13500
  • Heater (BTUs): 20000
  • Water Heater Tank Capacity (g): 6
  • Water Heater Pump Power Mode: Electrical / Propane
  • Water Heater Tank Bypass: Yes

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7

